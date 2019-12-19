Serge + Jane Holiday Pop-Up

Serge + Jane 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410

A month after opening its doors, Serge + Jane are already bringing extra Cali cool to freezing Minnesota winters. The panic of last minute holiday gifting crisis mode has begun. S+J answer with an after-hours holiday pop-up featuring local makers like 3LonettiSisters, Madeline Lynne Baubles, North Coast Soul, and Num Nuts. Wine and records are always a good idea, too.

Serge + Jane 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410 View Map
Fashion, Shopping Event
