SenseAbility
Open Eye Figure Theatre 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Open Eye Figure Theatre is bringing all five senses to the stage with Craig Harris' SenseAbility, a story of the prophet Elijah and his journey of transformation. Written and performed by Harris, the production touches on Harris' memories of Bethlehem and new family connections in the West Bank. General admission $18, students and seniors $15.
Info
Open Eye Figure Theatre 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Theater