"Seeing with Fresh Eyes" Artist Reception
The Woman's Club of Minneapolis 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Applebee's may give you half-off appetizers, but Kristine Fretheim is giving them out for free (if you come check out her newest exhibit). After working in graphic design, advertising, and art education for over 25 years, Fretheim is showcasing her watercolor paintings at The Woman's Club of Minneapolis on July 20. Free for the public (including the apps).
