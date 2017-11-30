Seconds
The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Breaking, martial arts, contemporary dance, individuality, and innovation all choreographed and interwoven together on the theater stage. The BRKFST Dance Company (don't expect bacon and eggs) explores the "external and internal governing forces that compel conformity" in this four-day dance performance. Tickets $20 - $24.
Info
Dance, Theater