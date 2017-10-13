Scuba Trick Or Treat Night Dive

Here are your options: wait until the 31st and dress up to get your Halloween candy OR dive into the depths of Square Lake and search for ghosts and goblins. We think the choice is pretty easy, and if you agree with us, Air Down There Scuba is hosting its 15th annual "Trick-Or-Treat Night Dive" at Square Lake in Golden Acres. Dive for ghosts, earn some treats, and eat a steak dinner to end the night. Cost $47.50, call 651-482-0977 to sign up.