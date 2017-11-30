Scuba Claus Dive
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
While all the water in the North Pole may be frozen, the Mall of America has the perfect pool for Ol' Saint Nick. Santa (now Scuba) Claus and his trusty elf helpers will be diving into the 1.3 million gallons of water at the SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium at MOA. Come for the holiday cheer, stay for the stingrays.

