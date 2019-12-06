Scream It Off Screen
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Make you voice count at this short film festival. Determine which movies continue rolling by screaming to make it stop or let it play. The final prize is determined by the volume of applause. Ready your hands and megaphones for this chaotic competition at the Parkway Theater.
Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door. The show is 18+.
Info
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Festival, Film