Scout & Molly's Turns One

You can’t celebrate an anniversary, especially not the first one, without a party, and the team behind Scout & Molly’s is well aware. Join in festivities as they celebrate one year at their 50th and France location with a summer trend runway show featuring style bloggers Taylor Brown and Kelli Witt of Simply Beaming, as well as Miss Minnesota Teen USA Sophia Primozich. The shopping party starts at 1 p.m. with drinks and small bites. The runway show is at 2 p.m. Enjoy discounts and giveaways all day.