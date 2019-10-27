Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Joshua Bell's musical career spans several positions, including a conductor, director, recording artist and chamber musician. Bell has previously performed as a part of the International Artist Series in years past, and returns this year for the third time.
