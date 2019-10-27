Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell

Google Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Joshua Bell's musical career spans several positions, including a conductor, director, recording artist and chamber musician. Bell has previously performed as a part of the International Artist Series in years past, and returns this year for the third time. 

Info

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert
651-292-3268
Google Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Schubert Club International Artist Series: Joshua Bell - 2019-10-27 15:00:00