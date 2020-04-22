Schubert Club International Artist Series: Angela Gheorghiu & Alexandra Dariescu

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Gheorghiu has held several iconic roles in La Traviata, Romeo and Juliette, La Boheme and Tosca at famous global opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Vienna State Opera, and La Scala in Milan. 

Gheorghiu, a soprano, will be accompanied by pianist Alexandra Dariescu. 

