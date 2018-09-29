Bauhaus is bringing you an Oktoberfest celebration to remember: 12 hours of live music, arts and crafts, fire dancing, and oodles of Bauhaus's special Schwandtoberfest Bavarian Festbier (say that five times fast). For the meat eaters, there are brats, and for the veggie people, there are also brats—vegan ones from Herbivorous Butcher. Tickets are $34 and include a commemorative beer stein and your first three fills on the haus.