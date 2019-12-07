Scarborough Fair's Maker's Market

As part of the St. Anthony Shop Home for the Holidays event, Scarborough Fair is rounding up six local jewelry and accessory makers, like Mya Lambrecht, Laura Stamper, and Cosette, who will showcase everything from statement necklaces to botanically-dyed scarves. The shop will also have larger selections from Wabi Collections and Karen Morris Millinery. Top off shopping with cider and cookies, plus a gift with purchases of $200 or more.