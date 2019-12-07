Scarborough Fair's Maker's Market

Scarborough Fair 2238 Carter Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

As part of the St. Anthony Shop Home for the Holidays event, Scarborough Fair is rounding up six local jewelry and accessory makers, like Mya Lambrecht, Laura Stamper, and Cosette, who will showcase everything from statement necklaces to botanically-dyed scarves. The shop will also have larger selections from Wabi Collections and Karen Morris Millinery. Top off shopping with cider and cookies, plus a gift with purchases of $200 or more.

Interior of Scarborough Fair boutique in St. Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Fashion, Market, Shopping Event
