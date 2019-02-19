Scarborough Fair Boutique Sale
Scarborough Fair Shop 2238 Carter Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
For the fifth year in a row, Scarborough Fair Boutique will put every last hand-picked item in the shop on sale. We're not talking 10-15 percent off for one weekend either; we're talking 20-70 percent off both local and international designer pieces for five whole days. Grab some coffee at the Finnish Bistro down the street and make a morning of it.
