Schubert Club International Artist Series: Danish String Quartet
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
After meeting at a summer football and music camp, 3/4 of the Danish String Quartet now is known as one of the greatest string quartets worldwide.
The group has its own festival in Copenhagen each year, a concert series at the Royal Danish Academy of Music, and now visits the Schubert Club in St. Paul.
