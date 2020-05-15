Schubert Club International Artist Series: Danish String Quartet

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

After meeting at a summer football and music camp, 3/4 of the Danish String Quartet now is known as one of the greatest string quartets worldwide. 

The group has its own festival in Copenhagen each year, a concert series at the Royal Danish Academy of Music, and now visits the Schubert Club in St. Paul. 

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Concert
652-292-3268
