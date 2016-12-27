Saturday Puppet Show for Kids

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Change up your Saturday routine with a different show every week at 10 a.m. and noon. With shows in English and Spanish, enjoy the fun tales and then join the puppet making workshops between the shows. Tickets $2 - $7 (and $3 - $5 for the workshops). Click here for list of shows. 

