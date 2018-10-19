Sarah Michelson: October2018/\
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Since the early '90s, Sarah Michelson has been astonishing audiences and critics alike with her poignant choreography. More recently she's referred to her work as "an attempt to stay fresh and work hard, but invite no celebration, no opinion, no success.” This performance contains some mature content and language. Tickets are $5.
