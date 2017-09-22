Sarah Graham Trunk Show and Ring Stacking Party

Max's 3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416

We've all played jewelry photographer extraordinaire at one point or another — Instagram was made for that perfect engagement ring shot! — why not win some money for it? Layer your stunning hardware with some of Sarah Graham's, pick the perfect filter, and 'gram it! The owner of the most liked photo will win a $1,000 credit toward her next Sarah Graham purchase at Max's. 

Max's 3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
