Sarah Graham Jewelry Trunk Show & Ring Stacking Party

Award-winning jewelry designer and celeb favorite Sarah Graham will host a trunk show and a Ring Stacking Party at Max's, as well as a $1,000 Instagram Jewelry Giveaway contest. (Yes, we said $1,000). As part of the contest, guests will use Graham's rings (no purchase necessary) to create their own unique stack and then post a picture to Instagram. Followers will then vote and after a week the winner will be revealed. On Sunday the event will go from 10 am to 6 pm.