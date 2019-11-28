Extra Holiday Hours at Albertville Premium Outlets

After you stuff your face with turkey and pie, get a jump on holiday shopping with extended hours at Albertville Premium Outlets Thanksgiving weekend. For shoppers who can't wait until Black Friday, Albertville opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and stays open through the night, until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Plus, extended hours through the weekend–8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan is also offering extended Thanksgiving weekend hours: opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. on Black Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 30.