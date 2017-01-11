Salvage Saturdays Electronic Recycling
The best way to start the new year is free of clutter. Get rid of all of your unwanted electronics during Salvage Saturdays, and walk away with coupons to start fresh. Most computers, cell phones, and working flat screen TVs (through January 31st) can be dumped for free, and some small household items require a small fee. Dump at either the St. Paul or Golden Valley location.
Tech Dump St. Paul 698 Prior Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map