Safe at Home
CHS Field 360 N. Broadway St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
There's nothing more American than baseball, right? Well, throw in celebrities, racial politics, and flawed immigration policies at CHS Field, and that about covers it. Let the nine-scene thriller take you on a journey through the locker room, dugout, press box, and more. Admission is free on a first come/first served basis two hours before every show, or you can guarantee admission for $25. Click here for schedule of showtimes.
Info
CHS Field 360 N. Broadway St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map
Theater