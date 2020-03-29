Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman

Google Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00

Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ 2129 Commonwealth Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Violinist Susie Park has been playing since she was just three years old, but has been an international musician since age 16.

Park is a founding member of the East Coast Chamber Orchestra, and is the first associate concertmaster at the Minnesota Orchestra. 

Info

Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ 2129 Commonwealth Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
Concert
651-292-3267
Google Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman - 2020-03-29 16:00:00