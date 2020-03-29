Schubert Club Music in the Park Series: Susie Park & Benjamin Hochman
Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ 2129 Commonwealth Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Violinist Susie Park has been playing since she was just three years old, but has been an international musician since age 16.
Park is a founding member of the East Coast Chamber Orchestra, and is the first associate concertmaster at the Minnesota Orchestra.
Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ 2129 Commonwealth Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
