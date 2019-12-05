Schubert Club International Artist Series: Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Even before performing at the Royal Wedding, 20-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason's classical album landed the number 18 spot on U.K. album charts, and number one on the classical music charts. Kanneh-Mason has also played with the Barcelona Symphony and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.
Kanneh-Mason's sister, Isata, will accompany him at the Ordway on the piano.
