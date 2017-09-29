Get your Minnesotan on with some local vendors, local craft beer and a local indie-roots band. Rummage, a two-day pop-up market based around all things Minnesotan, is bringing live music, craft beer, food trucks, and more to the West End Market at the State Fairgrounds. Come for performances from The Pines, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, and more. Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door.