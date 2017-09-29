Rummage
West End Market 1839 West Dan Patch Avenue, Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55113
Get your Minnesotan on with some local vendors, local craft beer and a local indie-roots band. Rummage, a two-day pop-up market based around all things Minnesotan, is bringing live music, craft beer, food trucks, and more to the West End Market at the State Fairgrounds. Come for performances from The Pines, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, and more. Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door.
Info
West End Market 1839 West Dan Patch Avenue, Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55113 View Map
Food & Drink, Live Music, Market