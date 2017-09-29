From the Minnesotans that brought you The Beer Dabbler and Growler Magazine, there is Rummage MN, a two-day event that will offer exclusive deals on your favorite Minnesota heritage brands, as well as local and nationally recognized and beloved retailers.

Rummage takes place at the West End Market at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For the two-day event, tickets are $8 in advance, and $11 the week of. Kids 14 and under are free.

To top it off, there will be live music, craft beer, and fair-inspired foods.