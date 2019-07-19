Rosanne Cash
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Cash is a well-decorated country artist and essayist, with her works appearing in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Nation, and more. Her latest country album was released in November 2018.
Rosanne Cash is performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.
