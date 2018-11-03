Rondo: Beyond the Pavement

Since February 2018, youth from the Rondo community in St. Paul have been producing a documentary film that serves to highlight the resilience and strength of their community. Between 1956 and 1968, the Rondo community was cut in half by the construction of I-94. This fractured the identity of a thriving African American community and haven for people of color and immigrants. But Rondo never stopped rebuilding, and its stories are captured in this film by the next generation. The 30-minute screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and their teachers and mentors. Free.