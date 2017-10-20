Attending this concert may just be "A Drop in the Ocean" compared to becoming a true fan of this blue-collar hero, but we think it's worth a shot. Ron Pope will be showcasing his new album, Work (what Rolling Stone calls "a stew of musical ideas and stories sourced from many different points in time") at First Ave on Friday, Oct. 20. Come for the music or his incredible new beard. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20.