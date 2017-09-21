Romona Keveza Ready to Wear/Spring 2018 Bridal trunk show
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Simple, but never plain, the Romona Keveza Spring 2018 collection offers classic, sophisticated gowns for every bride—and a little something for her lovely mom, too! Book an appointment and let the ladies of l'atelier take it from there! Sofía Vergara, Taylor Swift, and the rest of Romona's celebrity clients will have nothing on you and mother dearest by the time they're done.
