Romona Keveza Collection Trunk Show
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
The ladies of l'atelier are hosting the newest collection of Romona Keveza gowns from Fall 2017 bridal market. The collection includes timeless, classic silhouettes, with custom color options! A trunk show discount will be available with purchase. Please call 612-367-8120 or schedule your appointment online.
