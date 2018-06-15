Romeo and Juliet

The Classical Actors Ensemble is back for its fifth season of Shakespeare in Our Parks. From June 15 to July 15, pack up the picnic basket and watch Shakespeare's classic tragedy (for free!) in parks across the Twin Cities including Lake of the Isles, Newell Park, Como Park, and many, many more. Mike Tober and Emma Van Vactor-Lee star in the titular roles, while CAE Artistic Director Joseph Papke directs. Most performances take place at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on Sundays — visit the CAE website for more details.