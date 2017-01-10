Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity
Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center 130 S. Macalester St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
With the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, it's as vital of a time as ever to discuss the history of racial exclusion in America. Hosted in collaboration with the Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League, this exhibition presents pieces influenced by the artist's time in a concentration camp, as well as other works that bring conversation to the tragedy.
