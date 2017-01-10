Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity

to Google Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center 130 S. Macalester St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

With the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, it's as vital of a time as ever to discuss the history of racial exclusion in America. Hosted in collaboration with the Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League, this exhibition presents pieces influenced by the artist's time in a concentration camp, as well as other works that bring conversation to the tragedy. 

Info

Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center 130 S. Macalester St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map

Museums And Galleries

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Roger Shimomura: Mistaken Identity - 2017-01-27 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™