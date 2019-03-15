ROE
Mixed Blood Theatre 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
A theatrical retelling of the U.S. Supreme Court case that established the right to an abortion, ROE confronts one of the world's most controversial and enduringly relevant social issues. Tickets for guaranteed seats start at $35. As a part of Mixed Blood's Radical Hospitality policy, any remaining seats will be available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis 30 minutes before showtime.
