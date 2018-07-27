Roderick Cox Conducts Symphony in 60

Roderick Cox, the winner of the 2018 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, is one of the most exciting young conductors in contemporary classical music. This July, he leads the Minnesota Orchestra through an hour of music, with songs ranging Salonen's "Helix" to Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 4" (the piece that famously soundtracked many of Mandela's anti-Apartheid meetings in the 1950's). The Orchestra will be accompanied by acclaimed pianist Stewart Goodyear.