Who says angsty 20-somethings get to have all the fun? The Current’s annual Rock the Cradle event is an all-day music and art affair for kids and parents alike. Children up to age eight can enjoy story time with author Nancy Carlson, kids’ disco and pop up story time with The Current’s DJs, and live music from Bato Bato!, Brian Just, DJ Keezy, and more. Plus, you’ll be rockin’ in the free world for free—no ticket needed!