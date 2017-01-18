Rock the Cradle Ski Party

to Google Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00

Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033

One of the perks of being a kid in the Twin Cities is the access to cool events and cool venues, and what's cooler than skiing and live music? While you listen to Koo Koo Kanga Roo and McNasty Brass Band you can make crafts and eat s'mores, then hit the slopes. Free admission (lift tickets/ equipment rentals not included). 

Info

Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033 View Map

Live Music, Special Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Rock the Cradle Ski Party - 2017-02-12 10:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™