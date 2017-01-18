Rock the Cradle Ski Party
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033
One of the perks of being a kid in the Twin Cities is the access to cool events and cool venues, and what's cooler than skiing and live music? While you listen to Koo Koo Kanga Roo and McNasty Brass Band you can make crafts and eat s'mores, then hit the slopes. Free admission (lift tickets/ equipment rentals not included).
Live Music, Special Events