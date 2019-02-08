Rock of Ages
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Throw it back to 1980s Hollywood with the Tony Award nominee show, Rock of Ages. Celebrating a decade of success, Rock of Ages Tenth Anniversary Tour will spend a weekend performing at the Orpheum. A vibrant new cast will perform the original story with the help of music from the Styx, Twisted Sister, Poison, and more. Tickets start at $39.
Info
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Live Music, Theater