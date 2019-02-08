Rock of Ages

to Google Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Throw it back to 1980s Hollywood with the Tony Award nominee show, Rock of Ages. Celebrating a decade of success, Rock of Ages Tenth Anniversary Tour will spend a weekend performing at the Orpheum. A vibrant new cast will perform the original story with the help of music from the Styx, Twisted Sister, Poison, and more. Tickets start at $39. 

Info
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Live Music, Theater
800-982-2787
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Rock of Ages - 2019-02-08 20:00:00