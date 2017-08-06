Robot Fashion Show

Can Can Wonderland 755 Prior Ave N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104

At the Robot Fashion Show, teams of creatives will work to construct looks made out of recycled and repurposed electronic waste to celebrate recycling. The audience will vote LIVE for their favorite bot couture! The event is hosted by Tech Dump, an E-Waste recycling company with a goal of drawing attention to Cell Phone Summer, a campaign to collect 1-TON of unwanted cell phones by Labor Day. The event is free.

