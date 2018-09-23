Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Ringo is back and flashing more peace signs than ever. Join him and a star-studded band for an evening of "hit after hit through the decades." The band includes members such as Colin Hay ("Who Can It be Now," "Land Down Under"), Steve Lukather ("Africa," "Hold The Line," "Roseanna"), Gregg Rolie ("Black Magic Woman," "Evil Ways") and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc ("I’m Not In Love," "Things We Do For Love").