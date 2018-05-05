Ridgedale Center Mother's Day Gift Show
Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
Ridgedale Center's Center Court will be overflowing with goodies for whoever you call "Mom." There will be local handmade gifts as well as brands like Lularoe, Mary Kay, Lipsence, Norwex, and Tastefully Simply.
Show your receipt of $25 or more from any Ridgedale store or restaurant and receive a free gift.
