80's power pop-ballad legend, Rick Springfield, will be blessing your New Year's Eve with throwbacks like "Jessie's Girl," and some new tunes from his just-released album "Orchestrating My Life." Mystic wants you to get your moneys worth of rocking, so be sure to show up about 30 minutes early to warm those seats. But let's be real, will you actually be sitting during this?

There are two shows at 6:00pm and 10:00 pm. Tickets start at $45.