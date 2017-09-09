Return to Form: a #FWMN discussion panel/ Fall Trunk Show

Red Wing Women's Heritage and ethical fashion retailer Hazel & Rose are teaming up for Return to Form, a discussion panel for Fashion Week Minnesota. Panelists include Allison Gettings, Red Wing Heritage Director of Product; Gaal Levine, Red Wing Womens Designer; and Martha McQuade, MAD designer. Tickets are $15 and seasonal sweet and savory bites will be available thanks to Aimee Gauthier. Gift bags valued at $50 will also be included.

After the panel, from noon to 4, stick around because Hazel & Rose will also be featuring the Red Wing Women's Heritage FW17 Collection Trunk Show. The entire fall/winter women's collection will be available to try on and shop!