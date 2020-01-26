Restore Your Body + Love Your Melon
Hewing Hotel 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Hit the mat for a restorative yoga class, and don't forget to show your melon some love with an LYM beanie (locally-made, woo-hoo) that's included with your yoga ticket. This stretch session, set in the cozy/industrial Hewing Hotel, will leave you feeling pretty and posh (plus, sporting your new pom.)
Tickets are $45.
Fashion, Special Events, Workshop