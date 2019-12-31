Resolution 2020: A Zero Proof New Year's Eve with Haley and Lydia Liza

Hazelden Betty Ford and Dissonance partner with the Parkway Theater for an NA NYE–party hats and favors, photo booth, live music, and non-alcoholic cocktails included. Folk-country-rock singer Haley and her band perform for this sober celebration, joined by Lydia Liza (you know her for the 2017 viral sensation rewrite of "Baby It's Cold Outside.") All the buzz and none of the booze... This zero proof night will be 100 percent fun.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $55 at the door.