Reshaping Our World: Cinema Without Borders

In light of the recent presidential travel ban, hear the stories, through film, of immigrants, refugees, and those living inside majority Muslim countries. Mizna, an Arab American arts organization, is partnering with Walker Moving Image to screen films from Africa and the Middle East, aimed at redefining the stereotyped representations of these countries and their people. Beginning on July 5, every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., the Walker will screen the following films: A Stray (82 minutes), The Dupes (107 minutes), The Cow (105 minutes), Trapped in the Scene: Short Films (Six short films), and Taste of Cherry (95 minutes). Tickets $8 - $10 for single screening, $30 for series pass.