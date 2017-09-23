Renewing What They Gave Us
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Original beadwork, birch bark, and textile artwork from five contemporary American Indian artists. Created as part of the Minnesota Historical Society's Native American Artist-in-Residence Program, these pieces show the American Indian artistic and cultural practices that have been passed down from generation to generation.
Info
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Art, Museums And Galleries