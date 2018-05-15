Reading and Discussion with the Minnesota Book Award Winners

Books For Africa, Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, and MPR's Kerri Miller team up for a literary night to remember. Minnesota Book Award winners Steve Sack, Wendy Webb, Nicole Helget, Andrew DeYoung, and Andrea Swensson will read and discuss their winning work; Kerri Miller hosts. The program will also feature His Excellency Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera of Malawi. Pro tip: those apps we mentioned above? They're limited, so stock up on food right away. There will also be a cash bar.