Reading and Discussion with the Minnesota Book Award Winners
The Commodore Bar and Restaurant 79 Western Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Books For Africa, Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, and MPR's Kerri Miller team up for a literary night to remember. Minnesota Book Award winners Steve Sack, Wendy Webb, Nicole Helget, Andrew DeYoung, and Andrea Swensson will read and discuss their winning work; Kerri Miller hosts. The program will also feature His Excellency Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera of Malawi. Pro tip: those apps we mentioned above? They're limited, so stock up on food right away. There will also be a cash bar.
Info
Book Reading/Signing, Food & Drink, Lecture/Discussion, Literature