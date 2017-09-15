Ray Griffiths Trunk Show

Australian-born Ray Griffiths has been making jewelry for more than 40 years. Since he was a teenager, Griffiths specialized in designing and repairing royalty crowns and vintage European suites of jewelry. Since then his work has been seen at Sydney’s premier jewelry store, on 5th Avenue in NYC, and even in the opening credits of Netflix's The Crown.

Griffiths will be showcasing his jewelry during his trunk show at Max's on September 15 from 10:00 am-7 pm, and on September 16 from 10 am-6 pm.