University of Minnesota's 50th Annual Fashion Show
Rapson Hall at the University of Minnesota 89 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
This is Now, the 50th installment of the University of Minnesota fashion show, showcases thoughtful, provocative collections from members of the sophomore, junior and senior classes, each with a unique source of inspiration. The event also features a retrospective exhibition of fashion from the last 50 years put together by the Goldstein Museum of Design, which runs Feb. 3 to April 26. There are two times for the fashion show, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $10 - $55.
Info
Rapson Hall at the University of Minnesota 89 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455 View Map
Fashion