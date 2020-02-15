Ragamala Dance Company: Written in Water

The mother/daughters Indian dance trio Ranee, Aparna, and Ashwini Ramaswamy present a large-scale dance work, conceived and choreographed by Ranee and Aparna. The multimedia production involves the free movement and improvisation of dancers and musicians, as their movement and composition communicate the experience of a seeker journeying to connect the human and the transcendent. The music and dance will explore artistic paradigms surrounded by images and painting by artist V. Keshav.

Tickets start at $27.